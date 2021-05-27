Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (RCN)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $748.69 million and $55.74 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor coin can now be purchased for about $3.51 or 0.00009896 BTC on exchanges.