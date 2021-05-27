Cancel
Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (RCN)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $36.53 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
