The Mets had four hits on the night and were even worse on the bases. Pete Alonso tested the arm of Acuna Jr. and was thrown out on a 97.3 strike from the All-Star. In the sixth inning, Jose Peraza failed to advance to third base on a wild pitch and then tried to advance on a groundball hit right in front of him. Peraza entered the game immediately after Jonathan Villar doubled and left with a leg injury. It was clear Peraza was not fully acclimated to the game immediately. Francisco Lindor ended the sixth by getting picked off by A.J. Minter on the next pitch.