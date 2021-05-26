Smoky Oven Roasted Potatoes and Onions
We’ve heard from our community that sometimes the meal-time struggle you experience the most is actually what to serve along-side your favorite dinner recipes! This is one of our family’s go-to’s. I pick up the 1.5lb bags of baby pototatoes on every grocery trip and have a variety of easy ways to prep and cook them. These Smoky Oven Roasted Potatoes require only a few basic ingredients, are hands-off, and end up with amazing flavor and sweet caramelized onions. Total winner! (If they look familiar, it’s a riff on this long-time favorite for outdoor cooking, our Grilled Potatoes and Onions. Check that recipe out if you’re interested in a foil- packets version!)ourbestbites.com