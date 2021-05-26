Smoky Oven Roasted Potatoes and Onions

With the warmer weather ramping up, it’s time to pull out your outdoor grill and enjoy cooking meat and vegetables again. However, every barbecue, especially a gas one, has its idiosyncrasies, and you might find that your meat doesn’t always cook evenly. Sometimes there are hot spots on the grill that char too quickly, while others places aren’t cooked quite enough. So, what can you do to make sure you’re placing your meat somewhere that allows it to cook uniformly? You should try sticking some bread on that grill.