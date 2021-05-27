Critical Analysis: Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) & National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.82.