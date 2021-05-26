Cancel
Cattaraugus, NY

Saving Grace Outreach receives grant from M&T Bank Charitable Foundation

Times-Herald
 16 days ago

CATTARAUGUS — Saving Grace Outreach has received a $11,000 grant from M&T Bank Charitable Foundation to support their new “Community Cares Center,” in Cattaraugus. Their main services focus on feeding and supporting the community and other emergency food providers in Cattaraugus County during the pandemic. They also support the community...

www.oleantimesherald.com
