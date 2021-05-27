Cancel
HID Global delivers a redesigned ePassport solution to Republic of Estonia

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHID Global announced it has delivered a redesigned ePassport booklet and document issuance software to Estonia’s Police and Border Guard Board (PPA). The European country, known worldwide as a pioneer of electronic identity and services, recently issued the new passport booklet, making it possible for citizens renewing their travel documents to receive the new ePassport.

