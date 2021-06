GUERNSEY - Justin Malcom joined 17 other seniors from the state of Wyoming and 16 seniors from the State of Nebraska for a once of a lifetime opportunity on June 4 as the two teams competed in the Battle of the Border 6-Man All Star Game. The Wyoming boys met up at Chadron State College on June 2 to begin practices. The next few days would include two three hour practices a day as well as some fun activities including a night of bowling.