Let’s get real about real-time data. We are reminded daily how real-time data makes business decisions easier. Timing is essential. Yet still overlooked in the need for real-time data is operationalizing the data itself. Timely data is just part of the equation. Being able to glean actionable insights in a timely manner is the other part. According to research by Enterprise Strategy Group, 38 percent of IT and business professionals say complexity and usability issues with their business intelligence platform is a challenge.