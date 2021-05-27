Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage platform delivers enhanced security and performance upgrades

Businesses are moving into the cloud and raving about the benefits. If you aren’t clear about what this means, you are not alone. While the idea has a long history with computer networking, it wasn’t until a Google CEO introduced the term at a 2006 conference that it took hold in the modern era. This date launched a service that has transformed how businesses operate. As you consider whether you want to utilize a cloud storage system model, there are a few factors you will want to read up on to help you make your decision.