Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage platform delivers enhanced security and performance upgrades
Backblaze announces the release for its B2 Cloud Storage platform. This latest Infrastructure-as-a-Service release includes a slate of security enhancements, performance upgrades, and new partnerships—expanding customers’ ability to build applications and safeguard data. Backblaze has delivered astonishingly easy cloud storage through B2 Cloud Storage since launching the platform—it takes only...www.helpnetsecurity.com