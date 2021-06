The Dodgers continued their roster construction over the weekend with a series of moves, one of which saw the team designate pitching prospect Dennis Santana for assignment. The move came as a surprise to many, as Dennis has been one of the team’s go-to pitchers whenever a player has gone down with an injury. In fact, he has appeared in a career-high 16 games for the Dodgers this season. While designating him for assignment doesn’t necessarily mean he’s gone for good, there is a good chance that at least one team will be interested in his services.