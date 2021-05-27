Colorado law would limit 529 plan tax deductions

Alex Marrero is Denver’s next superintendent after the school board voted 6 to 1 to confirm the 38-year-old bilingual educator from New York. “My vote for Dr. Marrero is a vote for all of the priorities we heard as we created a forum for our community to lift up their hopes and their fears for our schools,” board President Carrie Olson said. “Dr. Marrero, I believe in your ability to inspire people and reinvest in a public school system where every child is seen and able to achieve their full potential.”