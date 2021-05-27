Cancel
Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation to Present Poster Highlighting Establishment of Penn RP Program at the EULAR 2021 Virtual Congress

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 2021-05-27

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. The Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation announced that a poster abstract about the founding and launch of the Penn RP Program (Philadelphia, PA) has been accepted for presentation by the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2021 Virtual Congress to be held on June 2-5, 2021, in Paris, France.

