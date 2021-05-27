Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation to Present Poster Highlighting Establishment of Penn RP Program at the EULAR 2021 Virtual Congress

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it will present data at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ 2021, being held virtually from June 23-26, 2021. Data to be presented includes results from the Company's Phase 1 trial of MET642, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist being developed for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as one oral presentation and one poster focused on preclinical studies examining FXR agonists in rare adult and pediatric cholestatic liver diseases.