If you’ve been waiting for this year’s Prime Day deals, you may already know that Best Buy will almost certainly have summer sales on the same days. Amazon’s Prime Day falls on June 21 and 22, so you can expect Best Buy will join Walmart and other major retailers with its own sales. Best Buy also sells several of Amazon-owned branded product lines so there’s a strong likelihood that Best Buy will match Amazon’s Prime Day prices on those deals — more on that below. The main point to keep in mind as Prime Day sales get closer is that Amazon won’t be the only mega-merchant with deeply discounted products during Prime Day.