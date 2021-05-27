Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Lower Brewster County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Lower Brewster County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BREWSTER COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 744 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Chisos Basin, or 11 miles northwest of Panther Junction, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Panther Junction, Big Bend National Park, Study Butte, Terlingua Ranch Airport and Terlingua Ranch Lodge.