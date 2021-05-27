Severe Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: District of Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA...SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGES...NORTH CENTRAL CHARLES...SOUTHERN ARLINGTON...AND CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES...THE CITY OF FAIRFAX...THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH AND THE CITY OF ALEXANDRIA At 845 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Crystal City to near Lake Ridge, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Waldorf, Annandale, Clinton, Springfield, Fort Washington, Fairfax, Fort Hunt, Vienna, Groveton, Forestville, Falls Church, Huntington, Largo, Coral Hills, Mantua, Fort Belvoir, National Harbor and Nationals Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH