Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL RAWLINS AND NORTHWESTERN DECATUR COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 745 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Herndon, or 12 miles east of Atwood, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oberlin, Traer, Cedar Bluffs and Kanona. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas.alerts.weather.gov