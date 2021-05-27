Special Weather Statement issued for Harper by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Harper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR western Harper County Until 815 PM CDT AT 744 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Laverne, moving east at 40 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPHalerts.weather.gov