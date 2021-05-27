Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Sedgwick County in northeastern Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 645 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Julesburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Julesburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH