Special Weather Statement issued for Hayes by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hayes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN HAYES COUNTY UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 746 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palisade, or 14 miles northwest of Trenton, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hamlet. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov