Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR EASTERN BEAVER COUNTY At 746 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Knowles, or 12 miles east of Beaver, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Beaver, Elmwood, Slapout and Balko. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH