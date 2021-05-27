Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Lea County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LEA COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tatum, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tatum, Gladiola and Tatum Airport.