Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL FRONTIER AND EASTERN HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 722 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Hayes Center, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hayes Center, Quick, Marengo and Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 33 and 42. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska.