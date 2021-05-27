Cancel
'Hungry Caterpillar' author-illustrator Eric Carle dead at 91

By Karen Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVAlq_0aCatOr800

May 26 (UPI) -- Children's literature titan Eric Carle has died at the age of 91, his official social media accounts announced Wednesday.

"From the Eric Carle Team: It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on Sunday, May 23rd at the age of 91," the post said.

"When asked why he thinks The Very Hungry Caterpillar has remained popular for so long, Carle said: 'I think it is a book of hope. Children need hope. You, little insignificant caterpillar can grow up into a beautiful butterfly and fly into the world with your talent.'

"Thank you, Eric Carle for sharing your great talent with so many generations of young readers."

His son, Rolf, told the Boston Globe the author died of kidney failure.

Carle published more than 70 titles, including 1, 2, 3 to the Zoo and Papa, Please Get the Moon For Me, which have sold a total of tens of millions of copies around the world.

The New York-born storyteller and his wife, Barbara, established the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art -- a complex with galleries, a theater, art studio and library -- in an Amherst apple orchard adjacent to Hampshire College in Massachusetts in 2002.

Barbara died in 2015.

