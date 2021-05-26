The Buzz 5/27/21

An article we published last week—“Crybaby, Creativity” (May 20, 2021)—contained two significant errors. In the A&E feature, we said that local musician Conor Bostic is non-binary. They are gender-fluid, and we deeply regret this error. We also wrongly stated the goal of their GoFundMe as the amount raised. The fundraising campaign is still active and in need of donations. Here’s a link if you’d to help Bostic reach their goal so they can have gender-affirming top surgery—gofund.me/8faaebba.