‘The Godfather’: Why Isn’t Michael Corleone Arrested Upon His Return From Sicily?

This is the third volume of a weeklong series on the theme of fatherhood in the work of six contemporary filmmakers. In the film world, there are few father-daughter relationships as high-profile or as thoroughly committed to celluloid as the one between Francis Ford Coppola and his daughter Sofia. After cameoing as an infant in The Godfather, their working partnership began in earnest by 1990, when a 19-year-old Sofia starred in the maligned Godfather Part III as a last-minute replacement for Winona Ryder, who had fallen ill and needed to be replaced. In her pouting, cherub-cheeked role as Mary Corleone, she becomes a fallen angel, taking a bullet intended for her father Michael in an operatic conclusion of fated proportions. But the reviews were often cruel, even accusing Sofia's performance of nearly ruining the film in some of the most acrid instances.