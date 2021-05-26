Cancel
Marion, NC

Report: Marion woman violated domestic order, resisted deputies, had meth and made threats

By From staff reports
McDowell News
 16 days ago

A Marion woman faces several charges following a medical call, authorities said Wednesday. Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Wendy Renee Hartje, 50, address listed as Hensley Park Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, violation of a domestic violence protection order and resisting a public officer.

