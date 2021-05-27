Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What Is Kristen Bell’s Height Compared to Dax Shepard?

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been together for seven years. They have two daughters. Delta is the baby at 6, and Lincoln is 8. Some celebrities keep their kids under wraps. Bell and Shepard don’t seem to share pictures of their daughters’ faces on social media. While they hardly...

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
62K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Long
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Dax Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#The Good Place#Mtv#Armchair Expert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGrazia

Why I Think Kristen Bell's Gossip Girl Return Is A Mistake

The Gossip Girl reboot is upon us. We've been poring over the paparazzi pictures of the actors shooting in New York, and obsessing over every little nugget of news emerging from set. But the biggest development to date has just been delivered in the form of a juicy trailer released by HBO Max. Take a look:
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kristen Bell Promises a ‘More Risqué’ Version of ‘Gossip Girl’ as New Trailer Debuts

Buckle up, Upper East Siders! Kristen Bell revealed a few details about the upcoming HBO Max continuation of Gossip Girl and suffice to say, July 8 can’t come soon enough. “The new show is really cool because it talks all about how social media has changed us, and it’s more risqué because it’s on HBO Max,” the Frozen star, 40, said during the Wednesday, June 9, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And there’s a twist at the end of episode 1 that’s really different. So that’s fun.”
Small BusinessSHAPE

Kristen Bell Gave These $10 Booty-Building Bands a Stamp of Approval

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Kristen Bell is the queen of relatable. She knows what it's like to lose motivation, struggle with puffy under-eyes, and prioritize self-care. And like most people, she shops on Amazon. But instead of buying from big businesses on the marketplace, Bell is all about keeping it small.
CelebritiesVulture

Kristen Bell Can Make Her Eyeballs Go All Weird

The Zoom interview may be on the way out on late night, but Kirsten Bell used it to great effect on The Tonight Show. After watching a segment where Jimmy Fallon had viewers zoom in with their weird talents, Bell shared her own: She has separate control of both her eyeballs. Bell got real close up on her Zoom camera (showing off upsettingly gorgeous skin, by the way) and made her eyes go all googly for our viewing pleasure. Bell says this trick has no possible real-world applications, but that can’t be true. What about starring in a gender-flipped Marty Feldman biopic? Barring that, it’s at least a useful trick at kids’ birthday parties. Bell was on The Tonight Show in part to promote her return to the Gossip Girl franchise. Bell’s disembodied voice is one of the few actors from the previous incarnation of the show that are definitely included in the HBO Max revival. New Gossip Girl is an Instagram account, but Bell narrates the captions all the same.
TV ShowsYardbarker

Kristen Bell News

HBO Max's official teaser for the 'Gossip Girl' reboot is here. "XOXO, Gossip Girl." It has been over eight years since we've heard what was once the most chilling line in all of teenage drama television—until today (May 28). YouTube channels that can help boost your mood. It's mind-boggling how...
TV ShowsFinger Lakes Times

You Can Only Keep One with Kristen Bell | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy challenges Kristen Bell by giving her three choices and having her eliminate two based on her personal preference. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get...
Celebritiessurvivornet.com

Actress Kristen Bell Shares Important Message About Respecting ALL Bodies Regardless of Health or Physical Appearance: ‘They Hold Human Beings’

The Good Place actress Kristen Bell chooses to consistently lift people up with her social media. None of us are perfect, and a little reminder goes a long way. The health advocate shared a post on Instagram about treating other humans with kindness, that they are more than their health or appearance; Bodies carry human beings, and we have to take care of each other.
MoviesAsheboro Courier-Tribune

What to stream this weekend: HBO Max musical 'In the Heights,' Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

While movie theaters are mostly back up and running for the summer season, new streaming films are still coming home to entertain you and your family. This weekend, "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu tackles the movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's pre-"Hamilton" Broadway hit for HBO Max, Mark Wahlberg sees past lives in a Paramount+ sci-fi action thriller, a lost George Romero film is unearthed by Shudder, and Gina Rodriguez fights sleep deprivation in a Netflix family drama.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Gossip Girl Reboot Trailer: Kristen Bell Ushers in a New Class of Trendy Teens

Like it or not, a new era of Gossip Girl is upon us. HBO Max has released the first official trailer for the reboot, signaling a changing of the guard from mid-aughts millennials to modern-day Gen-Zers. At one point, a group of well-dressed teenagers sits on those hallowed Met steps. A new girl (Whitney Peak) approaches, wearing a headband that’s reminiscent of Blair Waldorf’s on the original GG. Then another student (Jordan Alexander) ceremoniously removes the newbie’s outdated accessory. The message: this isn’t your slightly-older cousin’s Gossip Girl.
CelebritiesPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget join video celebrating teen’s graduation

“Full House” stars Lori Loughlin and Bob Saget were among several celebrities who helped make a teenager’s graduation special. “Congratulations on your big day!” Loughlin, 56, says in the video, which a girl named Faith posted to TikTok. Saget also posted congratulations, adding, “Wishing you a lot of love and congratulations on graduating from high school.”