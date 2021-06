Having played a key role in its premium revolution, Volvo’s chief designer was given control of an all-new brand – and created something very special. Four years ago, Thomas Ingenlath, the winner of this year’s Sturmey Award for innovation, had no idea that he was about to become CEO of an entirely new kind of car company. He was fully occupied as the highly successful senior vice-president of design at Volvo, responsible for a much-praised improvement in the shape and character of a model line-up that had spurred a recovery in global sales.