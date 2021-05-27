Cancel
Arguments heard over PFD overspending

 2021-05-27

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska House Judiciary Committee heard arguments about the legality of the proposed "overspending" on the PFD on Wednesday. There is a statute in Alaska law that says the legislature cannot spend over 5% of the market value of the earnings reserve starting in the fiscal year 2022.

