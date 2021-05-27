Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

What happens if Garcetti leaves? Political experts offer their takes on growing ambassador buzz

By Elizabeth Chou
Los Angeles Daily News
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational media outlets are reporting that the Biden administration could announce as soon as next week that Mayor Eric Garcetti had been selected for an ambassadorship to India. If that comes to pass, what would that mean for Angelenos?. It might mean that the city would need to find a...

www.dailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Antonio Villaraigosa
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Karen Bass
Person
Alex Padilla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Mayor#Los Angeles City Council#Mayors#American Politics#The City Council#Cal State L A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Homeless
Related
Denver, COUS News and World Report

Complaint: Ex-Colorado GOP Chair Took Pro-Trump PAC Funds

DENVER (AP) — A complaint filed by a body that regulates state attorneys alleges that former Colorado Republican Party chair Ryan Call took nearly $280,000 from a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump while Call served as the political action committee's treasurer. Colorado Politics reports that the June 2...
Chicago, ILconservativeangle.com

JUST IN: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Declares ‘Racism’ a ‘Public Health Crisis’

JUST IN: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Declares ‘Racism’ a ‘Public Health Crisis’. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot moved Thursday to officially declare “racism” a “public health crisis”, confirming her administration will divert $10 million from COVID-relief funds to address the issue. The post JUST IN: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Declares ‘Racism’...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Ralph Norman: Voting Against The Juneteenth Federal Holiday “Was An Easy No Vote”

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) explained why he was one of fourteen Congressmen to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday. “Thirteen others of us will be the only ones voting against this. There’s one Fourth of July. There’s one birthday, Independence Day is Fourth of July. And I had a lot of negativity on it. But this was an easy no vote. The fact that they would try to make race a part of it, it had nothing to do with race, how many holidays do we want? What’s the magic number? This would put it to eleven. Do we want twenty? How are we going to do one for the Native American Indians? I mean, where does it stop? And this was such an easy no vote. And I was talking to a Congressman this morning saying why he switched. And they were scared of the race issue. But this doesn’t have anything to do with race.”
New York City, NYWave of Long Island

How The Upcoming Mayoral Race Will Affect Public Safety

It has taken actual bullets flying through New York City over the last month, from a four-year-old girl in Times Square to a teenager over Memorial Day weekend, to jolt a sleepy race for New York City mayor into a higher focus. The latest horrific incident, which killed a 15-year-old...
Congress & Courtsdaytimeconfidential.com

The View's Meghan McCain Thinks V.P. Harris "Sounded Like a Moron" on Immigration

Meghan McCain ripped into Vice President Kamala Harris on The View last week over her remarks on why she hadn't visited the U.S.-Mexico border yet. On the show, GOP Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa) and comedian Michelle Buteau joined the panel. They were asked about Harris' trip to Latin America and her comments to NBC's Lester Holt when she was asked why she hasn't been to the border. Harris stated:
Arizona StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Arizona election analysis finds GOP voters disenchanted with Trump helped Biden win

An unofficial bipartisan election analysis conducted respectively to the Senate-led recount of 2.1 million ballots in Arizona's Maricopa County concluded that Republicans disenchanted with then-President Donald Trump were responsible for his loss in the 2020 election. Benny White, a Republican election researcher who previously ran for Pima County recorder, joined...
Leavenworth, WAleavenworthecho.com

Mayor wrong on Racism

In the May 12th issue of the Echo, Leavenworth’s Mayor wrote of his belief that our country is inherently racist. He gave one side of the story referencing two left-wing books of why this, in his mind, is true. I cannot disagree more! There is much evidence disputing his theory, and the feelings of radical- thinking progressives of the US. First. If we are so against minorities, how did we elect a black man, twice, to be our leader. Next, explain to me why so many people of color are knocking our borders down to illegally enter the United States. If these two reasons are not enough, think of this: Why are there so many well-educated conservative leaders within the United States who have the opposite view. Here are a few: Thomas Sowell, Ben Carson, Walter Williams, Shelby Steele, Clarence Thomas, Larry Elder. All these men are black and have lived through times when racism was real and have experienced the prejudices of the 1950s and the early 1960s. All are Christians. And all are authors who state that racism within the United States is not a major problem.
Presidential Electionabc11.com

After meeting with VP Harris, Texas Democrats concede federal voting rights battle is in Senate

WASHINGTON -- Following their "very robust conversation" with Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic state legislators from Texas conceded that while the Biden administration wants to see federal voting reform legislation make it to the president's desk, the hurdle to passage is the U.S. Senate -- but they aren't giving up on conversations with those lawmakers.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Essential Politics: How did Harris’ Central America trip go? Here’s what the experts have to say

This is the June 9, 2021, edition of the Essential Politics newsletter. Like what you’re reading? Sign up to get it in your inbox three times a week. Vice President Kamala Harris walked off Air Force Two in the wee hours Wednesday morning after one of her highest profile experiences since taking office — a foreign trip to a region that is central to her growing portfolio.