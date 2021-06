Tim Elko hasn’t let a torn ACL get in the way of continuing to hit home runs. On Friday, the Ole Miss senior captain’s legend grew with a postseason grand slam. The Ole Miss-SE Missouri State game was 0-0 in the third inning before Elko went opposite field over the right-field fence. It was a packed house at Swayze Field for the Oxford Regional, and Elko’s blast prompted quite the beer shower.