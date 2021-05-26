Cancel
Greensboro, NC

UNCG student, brain cancer survivor appeared Wednesday on ABC's 'The View'

By John Newsom
McDowell News
 12 days ago

GREENSBORO — A rising junior at UNCG appeared Wednesday on "The View" to share her story about her battle with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. Molly Oldham, a musical theatre major from Ohio, has continued to pursue her bachelor of fine arts degree during her recovery. She was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma — and had surgery to remove a tumor the size of a tennis ball — in 2019 right before she was scheduled to leave home for her first semester at UNCG.

