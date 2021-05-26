Cancel
Mcdowell County, NC

Memorial Day 2021 service scheduled for Sunday

By From Staff Reports
McDowell News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a hiatus in 2020 because of COVID-19, the Memorial Day service for McDowell County will be held again this year on Sunday. The 25th Memorial Day service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Corpening Memorial YMCA’s Ray Buchanan Field House, where the soccer fields are located. This service is hosted by American Legion Post 56. Seating is limited at the field house so please consider bringing a folding chair, according to a news release.

