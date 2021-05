Srinagar: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 2.40 crore as special welfare relief for the next of kin of deceased/martyred police personnel, officials said on Saturday. The police said that continuing with their endeavour to provide help to the families of the police personnel who passed away while in service, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned Rs 2.40 crore as special welfare relief for the net of kin of deceased/martyred police personnel.