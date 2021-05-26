5 Times Lauryn Hill’s Music Nurtured Our Soul Through Her Lyrics

There are so many albums – but the first one that came to mind was The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and I’ve decided to stick with that. I was 13 when I heard it. I shared a room with my older sister Meg, who was into soul and hip-hop and jazz, and she got it. She’d bought it in Woolworths in Abingdon town centre, I think. She had a CD player in the room, and she listened to it non-stop. From about the age of nine, I’d just wanted to be like her, which used to drive her mad. But we get on brilliantly now – and this record was what we bonded over! So it has that going for it too…