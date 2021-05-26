Roundtable: Defending Brands Against Online Risks

He is determined to make it huge in the digital space and prosper brands, people and businesses through his astute skills in the same. When we talk about youngsters from across our country or across the world, we know how determined and persevered they are as individuals when it comes to fulfilling their dreams and aspirations in life. They are the ones who do not shy away from taking risks and going under the grind because they know that would probably get them nearer their goals and visions by giving them one of a kind experiences that can only help them in honing their skills and knowledge. The digital space has welcomed so many such youngsters, who have acted courageously and have tried to turn challenges into opportunities. We came across one such highly determined and driven youngster named Shubham Chaudhary.