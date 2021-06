ESPN Caribbean presents live and exclusive action of the Test Series resuming as England host New Zealand for a two-match series starting on June 2, at 6 a.m. ET from Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, England. This tour is a rematch of the two squads that battled in the 2019 ICC World Cup final where England defeated New Zealand in a Super Over during one of the most thrilling championship matches in the history of cricket. Matches will broadcast on ESPN Caribbean television network, as well as on ESPN App. All stats and information live on ESPNcricinfo.com.