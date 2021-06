No Washington columnist was more feared than Drew Pearson during the last century. In his “Washington Merry-Go-Round” column, which was syndicated by more than 600 newspapers at his death in 1969, the man known as “the Scorpion on the Potomac” alternately entertained and outraged tens of millions of followers with scoops that consisted of an uneasy mixture of genuine information and stinging personal attacks. A profile of Pearson published in The Saturday Evening Post in 1945 described his journalistic strategy as “aggressive indiscretion.” More recently, Jack Shafer, writing in Slate, called him “one of the skuzziest journalists to ever write a story.”