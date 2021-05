Oklahoma (25-25, 9-12 Big 12) was run-ruled by No. 7 Texas Tech (33-12, 12-9), 13-2, on Sunday, dropping its second straight game and losing the weekend series. The Sooners gave up 14 hits and walked five. Tech scored six runs in the second inning and five in the fifth, including home runs from junior catcher Braxton Fulford, freshman second baseman Jace Jung, sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell, junior right fielder Easton Murrell and redshirt freshman Cal Conley.