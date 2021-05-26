newsbreak-logo
5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…

By Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders
rnbcincy.com
 3 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. 'Snowfall' star Damson Idris has risen to social media heartthrob fame and he is well-aware of his newly reached sex symbol status. Move over Michael B. Jordan, the handsome and stylish actor is the new object of our affection and we can't help but stalk his page from time to time to see what he's wearing… or hopefully not wearing. And his last name isn't only Idris, did we mention he's also British?!

