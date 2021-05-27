Lee Wakefield – 40 Miles To High School PODCAST

The elementary concert series kicked off at Lee Avenue School. On January 12th, Kindergarten through fifth graders were invited to watch the 4th and 5th grade Band and Orchestra performances for their Winter Concert. Principal Stephanie Stam introduced her music department and their musical ensembles. Under the direction of Ms. Kerri Barnett, her band played two songs, March of the Rookie and Jingle Bells. Orchestra teacher, Mr. Richard Enderle, had his orchestra close out the assembly with two songs. The orchestra played D-Tour and Fiddler’s Hoedown. During Fiddler’s Hoedown students were invited to clap along to the beat of the music, and students enjoyed the musical presentation. Both teachers asked their students to demonstrate each instrument played, so future musicians can better understand the option of choices they will have when they choose to join the band or orchestra in the future. The musicians enjoyed performing in their first concert. On January 20th, the 3rd grade chorus performed three songs under the direction of Mr. Frank Barbera. They sang “Join Together” by The Who, “Simple Gifts” and “Rocking the ABCs”. The 4th and 5th grade chorus followed with the songs “Peace like a River”, Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind”, and “The Candy Man”. The Lee Avenue school community was excited for the return of musical performances to their schools.

