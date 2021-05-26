SZA Turned Down A Magazine Cover Because They Denied Her Request For A Black Photographer

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is now seen in many series in the era of series. Recently Huma was seen in Netflix’s web series ‘Laila’, while Huma’s role was also well-liked. Simultaneously, Huma’s series ‘Maharani’ was released on the OTT platform, in which she appeared to be the Chief Minister. The story of the series is a political drama, but in the series, she is being shown as very serious and satire. Many times in the politics of India, such an illiterate wife has been seen becoming the chief minister for her leader husband. Many Bollywood celebrities have also been seen praising Huma’s performance in this series released. Along with the series, Huma’s first Hollywood film ‘Army of the Dead’ has been released this year. The film was released in some selected theaters in the US, while Indian fans were able to watch this movie on Netflix. Apart from Huma, ‘Army of the Dead’ also stars Debut Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwicke, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweghofer, Nora Arnejer, Hiroyuki Sanada. Speaking of the story, Dave Bautista is hired to rob $200 million. The story of the film is around this loot.