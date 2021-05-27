How Kennewick Police Were Able to Subdue the Man with the Knife in Front of Ranch and Home

KENNEWICK, WA – Karry Brooks, 28, was able to be safely detained by Kennewick Police in front of Ranch and Home as police used their de-escalation tactics. At around 8am this morning, Kennewick Police, Benton County, and the on-duty SWAT team responded to a call of a man, Karry Brooks, who entered the department store, Ranch and Home, brandishing a knife. According to a press release by Kennewick Police, Brooks, “pulled a large survival style knife out of his waistband and made threatening gestures towards the officers.”