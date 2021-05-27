Cancel
Kennewick, WA

How Kennewick Police Were Able to Subdue the Man with the Knife in Front of Ranch and Home

By Xochitl Hernandez Bilingual MMJ Reporter
FOX 11 and 41
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEWICK, WA – Karry Brooks, 28, was able to be safely detained by Kennewick Police in front of Ranch and Home as police used their de-escalation tactics. At around 8am this morning, Kennewick Police, Benton County, and the on-duty SWAT team responded to a call of a man, Karry Brooks, who entered the department store, Ranch and Home, brandishing a knife. According to a press release by Kennewick Police, Brooks, “pulled a large survival style knife out of his waistband and made threatening gestures towards the officers.”

