Brummels sets all-time triple jump record

Northeast and North Central Nebraska girl athletes wrapped up another great season by performing well at the state high school track and field championships at Omaha Burke. One look at the final chart reveals that area girls set new season marks in 12 of the 17 events in Omaha, led by Renee Brummels of Battle Creek, who set a new all-time standard in the triple jump with a hop, step and jump of 39 feet, 9¾ inches. That effort erased the 16-year-old record of 39-2¾ set by Amber Hegge of Crofton in 2005.