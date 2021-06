When rockets from Gaza were fired into Israel on May 10 earlier this year, I was taking a deep breath from finishing another semester of classwork including an Old Testament course which covered Psalms to Malachi. When I saw the breaking news of the rocket attacks and as Christians on social media flooded their pages with support for Israel, I dove deep into articles that recounted the series of events that led to the violence. With the words of the ancient prophets of Israel fresh in my mind, I could not help but read the news in Israel and Palestine from a biblical perspective.