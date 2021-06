MODESTO, Calif. — A 27-year old man is accused of throwing fireworks at a car that had a child inside during a road rage incident, according to Modesto police. Police said the targeted car had two adults and one child passenger inside. The driver told police he believes 27-year-old Adam Iniguez cut him off. He admitted to officers he passed Iniguez and stopped suddenly when Iniguez allegedly threw fireworks at the vehicle.