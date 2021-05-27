Erik van Rooyen issues apology for smashing tee box marker at PGA Championship
Before Phil Mickelson took the 103rd PGA Championship by storm, Erik van Rooyen took his club to a tee box marker at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course. Van Rooyen was having a rough stretch late in his back nine during the second round last Friday with a bogey on No. 14, a double bogey on 15, another bogey on 16. It was after a poor tee shot on the 17th hole that he simply lost it, taking a swipe at one of the tee box markers. Marshalls can be seen flinching as if they were going to get hit by something.www.msn.com