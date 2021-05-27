Cancel
Erik van Rooyen issues apology for smashing tee box marker at PGA Championship

By Todd Kelly
msn.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Phil Mickelson took the 103rd PGA Championship by storm, Erik van Rooyen took his club to a tee box marker at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course. Van Rooyen was having a rough stretch late in his back nine during the second round last Friday with a bogey on No. 14, a double bogey on 15, another bogey on 16. It was after a poor tee shot on the 17th hole that he simply lost it, taking a swipe at one of the tee box markers. Marshalls can be seen flinching as if they were going to get hit by something.

