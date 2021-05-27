Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Bryson DeChambeau Drama

Aaron Rodgers was born in California and his father played for the Chico State Wildcats in the 1970s. Rodgers set records in high school and was an A student but garnered little interest from top colleges. He was recruited to play at Butte Community College where he was discovered by the California Golden Bear’s coach Jeff Tedford, and he transferred to UC Berkeley. Rodgers was the 2003 starting quarterback and set several passing records. In 2005, he opted to enter the NFL Draft and was picked up by Green Bay as backup for Brett Favre. Rodgers became the starting quarterback in 2008. He was the first to have a career passing rating over 100. Rodgers was named the AP Athlete of the Year in 2011 and the AP MVP in 2011, 2014, and 2020, and is considered to be one of the most talented quarterbacks in history. He has had appeared in several tv ads, including with State Farm and Pizza Hut, and made a few cameos on shows like The Office and Key & Peele. Rodgers also an ownership stake in the NBA. He has millions of followers on social media. Rodgers is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 225lbs.