Dan Ige smiles, saying he no longer feels like “Dan Ige.” Instead, he’s just “Bam’s Dad.”. “It’s honestly the best thing ever,” Ige said of becoming a father recently. “My son was literally born right into fight camp, and coming home every single day and seeing him and picking him up has been a reminder of why I do this, and it’s given me an external driver to succeed, so I love being a dad and just coming home every single day and holding my son and looking at him and watching him grow up. It’s been the best thing ever, and I can’t wait to watch him grow into a man. I love it.”