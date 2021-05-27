Democrat Marie Newman Allegedly Promised a Six-Figure Taxpayer-Funded Job to Local Activist

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) explained why he was one of fourteen Congressmen to vote against making Juneteenth a federal holiday. “Thirteen others of us will be the only ones voting against this. There’s one Fourth of July. There’s one birthday, Independence Day is Fourth of July. And I had a lot of negativity on it. But this was an easy no vote. The fact that they would try to make race a part of it, it had nothing to do with race, how many holidays do we want? What’s the magic number? This would put it to eleven. Do we want twenty? How are we going to do one for the Native American Indians? I mean, where does it stop? And this was such an easy no vote. And I was talking to a Congressman this morning saying why he switched. And they were scared of the race issue. But this doesn’t have anything to do with race.”